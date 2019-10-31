Teenage boy found unconscious in Belfast City Cemetery

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital after being found unconscious in a cemetery in west Belfast.

The teenager was found in the City Cemetery off Whiterock Road by a local man out walking, who called emergency services to the scene.

Sinn Fein Ballymurphy, posting on social media, said: "Earlier this evening a young lad was found unconscious in the City Cemetery by a local man out walking.

"Thanks to him, an ambulance was called and the young lad is away to hospital. Hopefully he is ok."

The political party said it is not known at this stage what happened to the boy but that there had been large numbers of young people in the cemetery and Falls Park drinking.

Sinn Fein Ballymurphy added: "Not all are drinking and many are out for Halloween night, but we are asking parents to check in with their children. Phone them, speak to them and make sure they are ok and safe."