Teenage boy released on bail after girl sexually assaulted in north Belfast

A teenage girl has been sexually assaulted in the Old Mill Way area of north Belfast.

A teenage boy arrested in connection with the assault has been released on bail, pending further police enquiries.

The incident is reported to have taken place at about 5pm on Friday.

Police are investigating and have appealed for a potential witness reported to have been in the area at the time to come forward.

PSNI Detective Inspector Gilmore said: “We are particularly keen to talk to a member of the public who was reported to have been walking their dog in the area at the time.

"They are not a suspect, but we believe they may have information that could help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives via 101.