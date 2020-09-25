Teenage boy rescued by RNLI after getting into difficulty off Portstewart Head

A teenage boy was rescued by Portrush RNLI on Friday after getting into difficulty while jumping into the sea off rocks at Portstewart Head.

The volunteer RNLI crew initially responded to reports of someone in distress off Downhill Beach at 2.42pm.

After this callout turned out to be a "false alarm with good intent", the crew were alerted to the incident at Portstewart Head after a 999 call from a member of the public.

The six-strong lifeboat crew, led by Coxswain Des Austin, made its way to the scene arriving in less than 10 minutes.

Weather conditions at the time were described as "challenging with a Force 6-7 north to northwest wind, some showers, and a rough sea with 2-3m swells. Visibility was good".

When the crew arrived at the scene they saw the teenage boy in the water waving his arms, while struggling against the current.

A line was attached to an RNLI mechanic who jumped into the water and grabbed the boy, bringing him to safety.

The remainder of the crew pulled the mechanic and casualty around to the starboard side of the lifeboat as Mr Austin maneuvered into position.

The lifeboat crew administered casualty care to make the boy, who they said was showing signs of hypothermia and exhaustion and was suffering from the effects of shock, comfortable as the lifeboat made its way back to Portrush Harbour.

He was then transferred into the care of Coleraine Coastguard and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

The rescue operation. Credit: RNLI

Mr Austin said the quick reactions of the RNLI crew had potentially saved the boy's life.

"Conditions were challenging at sea today and time was of the essence. The tide was turning at the time the casualty got into difficulty and the conditions were pulling him out to sea," he said.

"The prompt actions of the lifeboat crew saved a life and we would like to wish the casualty well following his ordeal.

"We would remind anyone planning an activity at sea to always respect the water. Always be prepared, always have the right clothing and safety equipment including a lifejacket or buoyancy aid. Conditions at sea can change quickly and it is important to understand how that affects the area of coastline.

"Should you get into difficulty or see someone in trouble, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard."