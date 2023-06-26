Teenage boy seriously injured in collision with car

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson has appealed to the public for more information (PA)

A teenage boy has been seriously injured in a collision with a car in Carrickfergus.

The incident took place in the Victoria Rise area on Monday at 8.25am.

Emergency services and the air ambulance attended the scene and the boy was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

A PSNI spokesperson has appealed to the public for more information.

“Our investigation into the circumstances has just begun,” they said.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area around the time of the collision and who may have dashcam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 385 of 26/06/23.”