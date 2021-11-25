Teenage boy struck on head and left unconscious following Bangor gang attack

Police are investigating an attack on a teenage boy in which he was struck on the head and knocked unconscious.

The attack happened in Castle Park in Bangor on Thursday afternoon.

It is believed the boy was attacked by a gang of three men aged in their 40s.

Police said the boy was struck on the back of his head with the unknown object while he was walking through a wooded area at around 1.30pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Three men were reported to have been in the area at the time of the incident and police are keen to speak with them.

“All were reported as being aged in their 40’s. Two of the men were approximately 6’ tall and one was around 5’6” and had a beard.

“If you noticed anyone matching this description in the Castle Park area around the time of the incident or have any information which could assist detectives with their enquiries please contact them at Bangor on 101 quoting reference number 864 25/11/21.

“You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”