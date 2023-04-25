Teenage boy taken to hospital after Co Antrim assault

Detectives are appealing for information after a 16-year-old boy was assaulted in Dunloy at the weekend.

The young man was taken to hospital afterwards for injuries which are understood to be non-life threatening.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that a 16-year-old male was punched in the face and assaulted, by another male, in the Bridge Road area.

“It’s believed that the assault occurred sometime late on Saturday evening or in the early hours of Sunday

“The boy was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.