Teenage driver in critical condition following Co Tyrone crash

Police are appealing for information after a young man has been seriously injured in a crash in Co Tyrone.

The collision involving a black Audi A3 car and a lorry happened on the Eglish Road, near its junction with Hollow Lane, in Dungannon at around 5.30pm on Friday.

Police have said the driver of the car, a man aged in his late teens, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. The road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.

Officers have asked anyone who witnessed the collision or who captured dash-cam footage which could be of assistance to their enquiries to contact them at Dungannon on 101, quoting reference number 1698 16/06/23.