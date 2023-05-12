Teenage girl approached by suspicious man in Belfast

A police probe is underway following a report of a “suspicious approach” to a young girl in south Belfast.

The teenager was confronted in a park in the Upper Malone Road area on Monday.

She was approached by a man at around 12.20pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said the suspect is described as being aged in his early twenties, short in height and of average build with brown hair and wearing blue jeans.

“Enquiries into this are ongoing and officers would appeal to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area or anyone with any information about this incident, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1612 of 08/05/23.”