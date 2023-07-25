Teenage girl attacked by gang of men in Belfast with man and woman hospitalised after coming to her aid

Christopher Leebody

A teenage girl has been attacked by a gang of men in south Belfast.

Police said the incident happened in the Wellwood Street area of the city at around 12.20am.

It was reported a man witnessed the teenager being attacked by a group of four or five men before intervening and being “punched to the ground and further assaulted”.

"A woman who also intervened, was also knocked to the ground,” a police spokesperson added.

“Both parties attended hospital where the received treatment for injuries.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101.”

