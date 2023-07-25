Teenage girl attacked by gang of men in Belfast with man and woman hospitalised after coming to her aid

The PSNI's ability to patrol roads has been hampered by budget cuts

A teenage girl has been attacked by a gang of men in south Belfast.

Police said the incident happened in the Wellwood Street area of the city at around 12.20am.

It was reported a man witnessed the teenager being attacked by a group of four or five men before intervening and being “punched to the ground and further assaulted”.

"A woman who also intervened, was also knocked to the ground,” a police spokesperson added.

“Both parties attended hospital where the received treatment for injuries.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101.”