Teenage girl attacked with knife during Belfast city centre incident

A teenage girl has suffered a knife wound to her hand during an incident in Belfast city centre on Saturday.

The girl was taken to hospital as a result of the attack which happened at around 5.30pm in the Academy Street area.

Police said the man who attacked the girl was dressed in a black jacket with a red and white coloured sports top, blue jeans and white trainers.

He is said to have made off in the direction of Hill Street shortly after.

They appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Fairfield said: “A report was received at approximately 5.30pm yesterday, Saturday 2nd October, that a man had produced a knife during an incident in the Academy Street area of Belfast.

“A female in her teens sustained an injury to her hand, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The man is described as being around 5’10”, of medium to heavy build, with short, shaven hair. He was dressed in a black jacket, a red and white coloured sports top, blue jeans and white trainers.

“He was last seen in the Hill Street area at approximately 5.35pm, heading in the direction of Waring Street.”

They added: “Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and in particular, may have mobile phone footage, to contact them on 101, and quote reference number 1374 of 02/10/21.

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”