Teenage girl charged with assaulting Glider staff in east Belfast

A teenage girl has been charged in connection with a number of assaults on Translink staff at Glider stops in east Belfast.

Workers were targeted on two occasions in the Holywood Arches and Templemore Avenue areas of of the city between January and February this year.

A 17-year-old suspect has been charged with three counts of common assault.

She is expected to appear before Belfast Youth Court on Friday, June 2.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.