Teenage girl reveals horrific injury suffered during Derry riots

Teenager’s jaw broken after she’s hit with shrapnel from a burning car

This is the horrific injury suffered by a teenager during recent riots in Derry.

Molly, 19, who does not want her surname published, was walking through the Galliagh area last Monday night when shrapnel from a burning car hit her in the face.

The impact broke her jaw and left the teenager in severe pain.

However, her mother, Patricia, said they were relieved Molly, who spent three nights in hospital, did not suffer worse injuries.

“If she had been hit a bit further up her face she would have been blinded,” Patricia told the Sunday World.

“It has been an awful few days but we are so lucky as things could have been much worse.

“Molly has been so brave but it has had a big impact on us all.

“I think it is important people see her injuries and the harm that can be caused by this type of behaviour.”

Molly was walking to a friend’s house when she became caught up in the Galliagh trouble.

Gruesome: The girl's injured face (Photo: Sunday World)

The rioting was sparked by the removal of wood and other materials from a bonfire site earlier last Monday.

For several months, young people in Galliagh had been collecting material for a bonfire on August 15 - a date when bonfires have been lit for a number of years in nationalist areas of Derry.

Last week, Stormont's Department for Communities said it had cleared the site due to "public safety concerns".

The material was being gathered close to homes on a large green space owned by the department.

However, the decision to move the bonfire material led to two nights of trouble in Galliagh.

In the most serious incident, a man was dragged from his vehicle at about 10.30pm last Monday.

He was struck on the head before his car was set on fire.

Earlier in the day, at about 4.30pm, a delivery driver's van was attacked by two masked men.

At short time later, a brick was thrown at a bus on the Upper Galliagh Road, damaging a window, while petrol bombs were also thrown on Monday evening at a bus parked at a community centre in Bracken Park.

At about the same time, police said, there was an attempt by a group of young people to set fire to a van that was parked at a local playschool.

Bins, tyres and pallets were also dragged onto roads in Galliagh and set on fire throughout the evening.

There was further trouble in the area last Tuesday night, including reports of shots being fired in Glengalliagh Park sometime between midnight and 1am.

Other incidents included reports of cars being stoned on Moss Road, a fence being set on fire close to the home of a pensioner in Glendale Park and criminal damage to a bus.

Also on Tuesday night, it was reported a man had his car hijacked at the traffic lights on College Glen.

Two men are reported to have approached the vehicle, one of them opened the door and the man was assaulted, and the car driven off. It's believed the car was then set on fire in Galliagh.

The rioting was condemned by police and local councillors, some of whom said young people from other areas had travelled to Galliagh to take part in the trouble.

A PSNI spokesperson said enquiries were continuing into the reports of shots being fired and the other attacks in Galliagh last week.

"We appeal to anyone with information about any of these incidents, or captured footage of them, to get in touch with us on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111,” the spokesperson said.