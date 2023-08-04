Teenage girl sexually assaulted after music concert in Belfast

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted after a music concert in south Belfast.

It happened on the riverside of the Ormeau Embankment, close to Ormeau Road, on Saturday June, 10.

The victim was approached by an unknown man between 11.15pm and 11.45pm before being pushed against the railings of the embankment.

The assailant held her by force and then “touched her inappropriately” before she was able to escape and flee the scene.

“We are keen to identify this man who is reported as being white, approximately 5’10, slim build with stubble facial hair who was wearing a white bucket hat and blue denim shorts," a PSNI spokesperson said.

“We are also keen to talk to a woman who was reported to have walked past the area at the time, who may have spoken to the victim and her attacker.

"The woman is described as having brown hair, of stocky build and being in her early 30s.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has information, has been urged to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 699 of 11/06/23.