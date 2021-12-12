Teenage girls threatened with knife and robbed at Ballymena bus stop

Two teenage girls have been left badly shaken after they were threatened with a knife in a robbery in Ballymena.

The two 15-year-olds were approached by a man armed with a knife who demanded money at a bus stop on Ballymoney Road on Saturday evening.

A police spokesperson said the man made off with a small sum of cash on foot, with the girls left uninjured but badly shaken.

They said: “The man is described as being aged in his 40s, of heavy build, 5”6’ in height, with balding dark, brown hair and stubble around his face. He was reportedly wearing a dark, blue woolly jumper and blue denim jeans. The man is reported to have spoken with a local accent.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact detectives in Ballymena bon 101, quoting reference number 1473 11/12/21.”