Teenage pedestrian Deaglan Moran killed in Downpatrick crash

Teenager Deaglan Moran who was killed in the Downpatrick crash

A teenager who was killed in a collision in Downpatrick on Sunday night has been named as Deaglan Moran.

The 14-year-old boy was a Year 10 pupil at De La Salle school in the town.

"It was with great sadness (that we ) hear the news of Deaglan (Declan) Moran our Year 10 pupil who died as a result of a traffic accident last night," said a spokesperson for the school, posting on Facebook.

"We do not have any funeral arrangements but our thoughts and prayers are with Deaglan, his family and school friends," they said.

Police at the scene of the fatal crash. Pic Steven McAuley

The school community described the news as heartbreaking and sent their thoughts to his family and friends on what was described as "a sad day".

"So very, very sad," said one Facebook user.

"Thoughts are with his family and friends, rest in peace little one."

"So tragic, so unfair. rest in peace, young man," said another.

"Very sad, thoughts are with his family and all his young friends. Pray they find the strength to get through this," said one woman.

SDLP Downpatrick councillor John Trainor said he was shocked by the news following the collision on the Flying Horse Road.

Mr Trainor said: "This is terrible news for any parent to receive. My thoughts and prayers at this difficult time are with the family, friends and all those involved in this incident. If anyone has any information relating to this incident please contact the PSNI to help them conclude their investigations."

Police said the teenager was a pedestrian and the crash happened at around 6.35pm. The road was closed for a several hours and reopened at 1.30am on Monday. Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 101.

The incident means that nine people have died on Northern Ireland's roads so far this year.

Earlier on Sunday, police appealed for information following a two vehicle collision on the Frosses Road, Ballymoney.

The PSNI said that shortly before 3.55pm, it was reported that a black Volkswagen Golf and a black Honda Civic had collided.

A number of people were taken to hospital.