Teenage Ulster hockey stars taking orchestra and King Charles’ coronation in stride

One hobby is not enough for two of Ulster Hockey’s under-16 stars.

Niamh Smith and Sarah Johnston are not only highly rated on the pitch, but are also talented singers and musicians.

Niamh is part of an orchestra that will be performing in New York for St Patrick’s day, while Sarah is part of a choir which will be performing at the King’s Coronation in May.

Niamh, a student at Royal School Armagh, is currently in New York with the Cross Border Orchestra of Ireland to take part in St Patrick’s Day celebrations at the famous Carnegie Hall.

The orchestra has been promoting peace on the island of Ireland since 1995 by bringing musicians from north and south of the border together.

It will perform symphonic Celtic music rooted in both the Irish and Ulster-Scots traditions to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Meanwhile, Sarah will be in London in May alongside schoolmates from Methody College to sing as part of King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey.

Despite hockey and music being very different fields, the girls are excelling at both.

Performing at such prestigious events means they have to miss some training sessions with Ulster.

Fortunately, Ulster Hockey talent and pathways manager Shirley McCay is overjoyed to see the girls take part in the events.

“Everyone at Ulster Hockey is delighted for both Niamh and Sarah,” said the Olympian, Ireland’s most capped sportswoman.

“The girls obviously have many talents, and juggling everything is a feat in itself.

“Performing at Carnegie Hall and Westminster Abbey will be a wonderful experience for them.”

Sarah plays for Pegasus as well as her school, while Niamh was part of the Royal School Armagh side that recently won the Belfast Telegraph Schools Cup.

Both have busy schedules, but this is something that Sarah feels they can manage, especially with the help of their schools.

“I have practice before and after school and then hockey is on later in the evening, so it doesn’t clash,” she said.

“My teachers are really good at understanding that we have other things on.”

Performing at the coronation is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, one Sarah will treasure.

“It was really nerve-racking auditioning, but now I feel a bit nervous and a bit excited. It’s just a bit surreal,” she said.

“It’s my first time. I have been to England before, but this will be my first time in London. It’s going to be a really good first experience.

“I’m just taking it all as it comes. It is a really good experience and I’m looking forward to it. I’m really grateful to be given the opportunity.”