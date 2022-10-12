Teenage worker left shaken following armed robbery in Co Armagh

A teenage staff member has been left shaken following an armed robbery at a service station in Keady, Co Armagh.

The incident took place at a store on the Castleblayney Road on Tuesday evening where two men wearing balaclavas and armed with a handgun and wheelbrace threatened the teenage worker, demanding money.

One of the suspects has been described as wearing a Superdry hoody and blue jeans. The second was wearing a dark coloured jacket.

The two men then made off from the scene with a sum of cash in a dark coloured Mercedes car in the direction of Castleblayney.

The female staff member was left shaken but wasn’t physically injured.

A police spokesperson said “Detectives are keen to hear from witnesses and anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage in the area at around the time of the robbery. They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 1693”