Teenager (16) among those arrested during PSNI’s winter anti-drink and drug driving operation

Police during the launch of the winter 2022/23 anti-drink and drug drive operation (Pacemaker).

The youngest person arrested for drink driving over the Christmas period was aged just 16-years-old, new PSNI figures have revealed.

Police confirmed 308 people were arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving between December 1, 2022 and January 1, 2023 according to the preliminary figures released on Wednesday.

This is nine more than during the same period last year.

The highest number of arrests were made in Belfast (54), while Ards and North Down experienced the largest decrease in arrests when compared with the same period last year (from 27 to 14).

Commenting on the figures, superintendent Gary Busch said: “When we launched our winter drink and drug drive operation, we warned drivers not to take any risks by drinking or taking drugs and driving.”

“Those 308 arrests reflect 308 occasions where your police service has prevented a potentially serious or fatal road traffic collision.”

“It is disappointing that a minority of people continue to disregard the safety of themselves and others, by taking the incredibly dangerous risk of driving after drinking or taking drugs.

“The youngest person detected was 16 years of age and the eldest 83 years of age. The highest detection was 157μg/100ml over four times the legal limit of 35μg/100ml. This detection is not only one of highest recorded, but also one of the most shocking,”

Men accounted for the vast majority of arrests, and almost half of those arrested were between the ages of 30 and 49.

“It is also clear from our arrests, that significantly more men than women are being detected (males accounted for 86.4% of arrests), while almost half of those arrested were aged between 30 and 49 years of age,” police added.

The PSNI concluded with a stark warning to those who may be thinking of driving while impaired by drink or drugs.

“Our message is clear. Never ever drink and drive. Just one drink can impair decision making. Just one drink can cause a collision. Just one drink could kill.”