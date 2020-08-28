Teenager (16) arrested in connection with north Belfast sectarian hate crime

A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with a sectarian hate crime in north Belfast.

A man was injured during the incident at North Queen Street on Monday.

Police said that shortly after 3pm, it was reported that a group of young people were in the North Queen Street area when one of the males damaged a parked white Seat Leon car. A man in his 30s was assaulted by several people from the group.

Police said he sustained injuries not believed to be serious. It is being treated as sectarian.

A woman in her 30s was also assaulted. Her injuries are not believed to be serious.

PSNI Chief Inspector Kelly Moore said the 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences in relation to the incident. He remains in police custody at this time.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the North Queen Street area at the time of the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1256 24/08/20," she said.

"An online report can be submitted using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”