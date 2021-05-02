Teenager (17) charged in connection with attack on police officers at Co Tyrone bar

A teenager has been charged in connection with an incident in which two police officers were injured while investigating alleged underage drinking in Co Tyrone. One officer was knocked unconscious as he investigated allegations of breaches of coronavirus restrictions. Police were called to licensed premises in Fintona at about 6.35pm on Friday. Police said they found about 150 people present and saw breaches of Covid-19 regulations. A male officer was punched and knocked unconscious while a fellow officer who attempted to detain the suspect was punched. The officer who was knocked unconscious was taken to hospital as a precaution. Enforcement action was taken over the Covid-19 breaches and a £1,000 fine was issued.

The 17-year-old male has been charged with offences including assault on police, resisting police and disorderly behaviour, and is scheduled to appear before Omagh Youth Court on May 19.

As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.