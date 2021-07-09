Teenager airlifted to hospital after falling off Cookstown bonfire

A 16-year-old boy was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital after falling off the first tier of a bonfire in Cookstown.

It happened in the Princess Avenue area around 4pm on Thursday.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) sent one emergency crew to the scene after receiving a 999 call.

A spokesperson for the NIAS said: “Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.”

The teenager’s current condition is unknown but it is understood he was responsive to paramedics.

UUP councillor Trevor Wilson, who was present at the scene on Thursday, said the bonfire has been in the area for many years and passed on his best wishes to the teenager for a quick recovery.

DUP councillor Wilbert Buchanan added: “My thoughts and prayers are with this young man and I hope he makes a speedy recovery.”