Teenager and two men arrested after armed robbery at Co Down filling station

A 16-year-old boy is among those arrested

A teenager and two men have been arrested after an armed robbery at a filling station in Co Down .

The incident took place in Banbridge yesterday evening (Wednesday).

Detective Sergeant Stewart said: “At approximately 10.15pm, police received a report that three masked men had entered a filling station on the Scarva Road.

“The suspects, who were also wearing gloves, were armed with weapons and threatened staff members before reaching under a protective screen and removing money from a till.

“One of the suspects also walked around the back of the counter and removed a sum of money from a till. They then made off on foot.

“Two staff members, whilst physically unharmed, were left shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience for them.

“A short time later, officers arrested a 16-year-old boy, 31-year-old man and 39-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences, including robbery.

“They remain in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.

“Our investigation is now underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, mobile phone, CCTV or dash-cam footage that can help with enquiries - to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2094 of 19/04/23.“

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.”