Teenager arrested after Cavehill gorse fire released on bail

Several fires have been raging overnight at six separate areas on the Cavehill north of Belfast Alan Lewis - PhotopressBelfast.co.uk 28-4-2022

A teenager arrested by police investigating a Cavehill gorse fire which was being treated as deliberate has been released.

The teenager had been arrested on suspicion of arson but has now been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

The gorse fire on Cavehill in Belfast started on Wednesday evening and was brought under control by fire crews who had remained at the scene overnight to monitor the blaze.

Two specialist wildfire officers and a drone assessed the fire on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, the public was asked to avoid the area and nearby residents to keep their windows closed.

The incident at Cavehill this week is the latest in a series of fires NIFRS have had to tackle across the province in recent months.

Firefighters battled several large gorse fires last month, including at Spelga Dam in Co Down and a number of fires in the Cavehill area.