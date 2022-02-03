Teenager arrested after man stabbed in foot in Dungannon

A teenager has been arrested following the assault of a Dungannon man in his 30s, who has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed multiple times in the foot.

It was reported at around 10pm on Wednesday night that the man was attacked in the Lisnahull Gardens area of the town after he attempted to break up a fight between two males.

The man sustained a number of stab wounds to his foot as a result of the incident and required hospital treatment for his injuries.

The 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is currently in police custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

Efforts are ongoing to identify the second male involved who was described as being approximately 5’9” tall and wearing a black hooded top.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation is asked to call officers in Dungannon on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1779 02/02/22, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.