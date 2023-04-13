Teenager arrested and peace gates closed as trouble flares in west Belfast

A teenage boy has been arrested at a peace wall in west Belfast on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

The 16-year-old suspect was detained near Lanark Way on Thursday evening and remains in police custody.

Officers are maintaining a presence at the interface gates which will remain closed until Friday morning.

It follows reports of trouble at the flashpoint area.

It’s understood young people engaged in throwing stones and missiles.

The PSNI previously advised motorists that the gates would be closed from 6.45pm tonight.

A spokesperson said it is to allow police to deal with groups of youths in the area.

The public has been advised to find alternative routes.