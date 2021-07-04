Teenager arrested during overnight removal of Bloomfield bonfire

A bonfire builder looks on at the area after The Bloomfield Walkway Bonfire on the Newtonards Road in East Belfast was removed by Contractors in the hours Sunday morning, assisted by Police. Pic Pacemaker

The Pitt Park Bonfire on the Lower Newtonards Road in East Belfast ahead of the 12th of July celebrations. Pic Pacemaker

Police and contractors from Belfast City Council have removed an ‘Eleventh Night’ bonfire at Bloomfield Walkway in east Belfast.

The bonfire, located off Ravenscroft Avenue and at the entrance to the Comber Greenway, was removed overnight by council hired contractors.

A teenager was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour by police who were in attendance during the operation.

PSNI Belfast Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Andy Freeburn said: “Belfast City Council engaged a contractor to remove material from a bonfire on their site at Bloomfield Walkway in East Belfast.

“Police were in attendance, at the request of the Council, to ensure that the contractors were not obstructed, to ensure their safety and the safety of the public as a whole. During the operation a 16-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour. He has since been released, pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service."

It is understood similar action will be taken against other bonfires.

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “Members of the Strategic Policy and Resources Committee decided to act in the public interest and, given the significant impact to people and property at the bonfire in the proximity of Bloomfield Walkway, East Belfast, there was cross-party agreement that action would be taken to remove the materials.

“Belfast City Council’s approach to managing bonfires is led by Elected Members. A Member-led decision making process has been agreed to consider issues and make decisions on a site by site basis.”

In July 2018, a Belfast court ordered that a bonfire on Bloomfield Walkway be lowered.

However, it was set alight by loyalists 24 hours before the 11th of July before contractors could remove material.

Last month a loyalist bonfire being built in Co Down was deliberately set alight, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said.

The pyre on Owenroe Drive in the Kilcooley estate in Bangor went on fire shortly before 10.30pm on June 4.