Teenager arrested following death of woman in house BelfastTelegraph.co.uk Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a woman died in Lisburn. https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/teenager-arrested-following-death-of-woman-in-house-36436139.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/article36436138.ece/d2d9f/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-3dc0cb80-3ffb-4141-990a-51a08ac24c40_I1.jpg

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a woman died in Lisburn.

The victim was killed at a house in the city, police said.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested.

Detective Inspector John Caldwell from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's serious crime branch said: "Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman at a house in the Lisburn area."