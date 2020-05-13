Teenager arrested for attempted murder after Belfast knife attack

A 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was attacked in Belfast.

The incident took place in the Antrim Road area in the early hours of Wednesday, May 13.

At around 2.30am it was reported to police that a 32-year-old man had sustained slash wounds and lacerations to his neck, head, forearms and back, believed to have been caused by a kind of "homemade knife".The victim is undergoing treatment in hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening at this stage.The teenager remains in custody assisting police with their inquiries.