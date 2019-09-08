Teenager arrested for drink-driving after car crashes into fence

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after crashing a car into a fence in Dungannon.

The crash happened at Quarry Lane at around 4:50am on Sunday morning.

The teenager remains in police custody at this time.

Writing on the 'PSNI Dungannon & South Tyrone' Facebook page a PSNI spokesperson said that the car had "ploughed straight through the footpath where pedestrians had been moments before".

"Message just isn’t getting through. This wasn’t the only drink drive catch in the district tonight. Maybe we’re approaching the point where a photograph and public naming and shaming is required?," the spokesperson said.