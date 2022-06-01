Teenager arrested in connection with UVF drug network after narcotics and almost £100k seized in east Belfast

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in east Belfast in connection with numerous drug offences suspected to be linked to the UVF.

Detective Sergeant Thompson from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force said: “Following a proactive search aimed at targeting the East Belfast UVF’s drug supply network, a quantity of suspected Class A and B drugs, together with a substantial amount of cash estimated to be close to £100,000, was seized.”

The man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property.

Detective Sergeant Thompson continued: “He has been taken to Musgrave Custody Suite in Belfast, where he is currently being questioned by detectives.

“The arrest and seizure is demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of organised criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.

“We would like to thank the local community for their continued support and will continue to act on the information you provide us.”