Teenager arrested in south Armagh after police locate imitation firearm and drugs

A 17-year-old male has been arrested after police found an imitation firearm and quantity of suspected drugs during a search in south Armagh.

Police said the teenager was arrested following the search in Crossmaglen before 7.45pm on Thursday evening.

A spokesperson said officers attending a property in the area found the imitation firearm and a quantity of suspected Class A drugs worth an estimated £2,500.

The teenagere was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of Class A controlled drugs with intent to supply and assaulting police.

Police said he remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.