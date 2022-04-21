Teenager arrested over stolen Tandragee campervan following cross-border police chase

A 16-year-old has been arrested following a cross-border police operation after a campervan was stolen and a house ransacked in the Tandragee area.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon after police first received a report of a burglary at a house on the Portadown Road.

They said the house was ransacked with a quantity of jewellery, a sum of money and keys to a camper van taken and used to steal the vehicle which was parked outside the house

it was reported the stolen vehicle was then spotted driving erratically between traffic along the Monaghan Road in Armagh.

"The camper van was later sighted by police in Keady, where the driver rammed the police car, causing significant damage to the vehicle. Two officers, who were in the car at the time, sustained minor injuries as a result,” the PSNI said.

Police confirmed two males were involved in the incident.

PSNI Air Support assisted with the operation, with police confirming the vehicle was located in a lane as the pair involved made off on foot across the border.

Police confirmed a suspect was later captured by Gardai officers.

The PSNI’s Inspector Quinn said: “The camper van drove off from the scene of the collision, before it was abandoned a short distance away, with two males exiting and making off across fields.

"With assistance from colleagues in the Air Support Unit and Dog Unit, a 16-year-old male was detained by An Garda Siochana.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the areas at the time, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1460 of 20/04/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”