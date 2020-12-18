Teenager attacked by masked men with shotgun in Craigavon

A teenage boy was left with facial injuries after being attacked by two masked men in Craigavon on Thursday night.

Police said it was reported that one of the men was carrying a shotgun.

The incident took place in the Drumgor Road area at around 7pm.

One of the men has been described as being around 5’ 6’’ inches tall and wore a navy balaclava, a waterproof-style black coat, black work-style trousers with black footwear and black gloves.

The second man has been described as being around 5’ 10’’ tall and wore dark-coloured clothing.

PSNI Detective Inspector Simpson said police enquiries into the incident were ongoing.

"Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the assault or has information which could help our investigation to contact our detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1672 of 17/12/20.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”