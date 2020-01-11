Teenager charged after stolen cars recovered following Belfast police pursuit

Police recover a stolen car following a pursuit ending in the Leeson Street area of west Belfast on January 10th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A 17-year-old has been charged with a number of offences after two stolen cars were recovered following a police pursuit across Belfast.

During the incident one of the cars rammed a police vehicle after it was cornered in order to make an escape. No police officers were injured.

On Friday morning two cars were taken from the Cregagh Park East area of east Belfast at around 8.45am.

Police alerted local patrols, the auto crime team, dog section and air support. Two people were arrested.

On Saturday morning the 17-year-old was charged with a number of offences including aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to another vehicle, failing to stop, failing to report, failing to remain, no insurance and no driving licence.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Saturday 11th January. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS.

A second 17-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident remains in police custody assisting officers with their enquiries.