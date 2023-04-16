Teenager charged over assault on a police officer in Coleraine

The teenager has been charged with assaulting a police officer. — © Niall Carson

Police investigating a report of an assault on an officer have charged a 16-year-old boy with a number of offences.

It comes after an incident in Coleraine’s Ballycastle Road on Saturday

The boy has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, disorderly behaviour, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and throwing an article capable of causing injury.

He is due to appear before Coleraine Youth Court on May 9.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.