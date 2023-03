A teenager has been charged in connection with the incident

An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after three men were stabbed in County Fermanagh last Monday.

The men, two 18-year-olds and one 20-year-old, were attacked on the Lettergreen Road in Donagh at about 6am on December 6.

They were later taken to hospital for treatment to their wounds.

The man who has been charged with the offence is expected appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court by videolink on Monday.