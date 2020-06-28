Teenager charged with murder of Ballymena man Jason Lee Martin

Police has cordoned a second property on Orkney Drive in Ballymena, County Antrim, just a dozen or so houses from the main property on interest, as a murder investigation is under way following the death of a man at a house. (Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX)

An 18-year-old male has been charged with the murder of Ballymena man Jason Lee Martin.

Mr Martin died at house in the Orkney Drive area in the early hours of Saturday morning after being stabbed.

The teenager was arrested on Saturday and has now been charged by detectives from the PSNI's Major Investigations Team.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court via videolink on Monday.

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.