Teenager dies after M1 motorway road traffic collision

A teenage male has died as a result of a road traffic collision on the M1 motorway between Moira and Lurgan on Sunday night.

Sergeant David Smart said the PSNI received a report of the incident and responded around 10.50pm.

"Tragically, a male in his teens was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said.

“We are investigating the tragic circumstances surrounding his death and are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have captured dash-cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1799 03/04/22.”

The M1 was closed overnight to traffic eastbound at Junction 10, and westbound at Junction 9, as police attended the scene.

There was a large police presence in the area during the operation.

The motorway was fully re-opened at 7am.