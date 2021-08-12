Teenager gets £5,000 as discount store B&M settles disability harassment case

Worker left because abuse from colleagues was making him ill

Harvey Spence, who has a learning disability, said he dreaded going to work because of abuse from his colleagues, and had to leave because it was making him ill.

Mr Spence now fears he may not be able to work again because of the experience.

He settled his case, alleging disability harassment against B&M Retail Limited, without admission of liability.

Mr Spence, who is 19 and from east Belfast, was 17 when he began working for the company.

He worked for 18 months in a stock filling role. He said he enjoyed his job, but it changed when he was harassed by some colleagues.

Mr Spence said he was excluded from conversations, subjected to derogatory remarks, told he was useless and that no other company would want him because he was stupid, and that everything about him was bad.

He said: “I liked going out to work and earning my own money, it was important to me.

“After a year in my job, some new people I worked with started being horrible to me and it became really hard and very upsetting. I dreaded going to work.

“Some of the people I worked with wouldn’t speak to me at all and others would tell me to go away by saying horrible things, they used really bad language and called me names.

“I found it hard to stand up for myself, and in the end I had to leave my job as it was making me feel very sick. I got so worried about how they would treat me if I went back in.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to get another job because I’m really afraid other people will treat me like that again.”

As part of the settlement terms, B&M confirmed its commitment to the principle of equality of opportunity in employment.

It also undertook to liaise with the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland, which supported Mr Spence’s case, to review its equal opportunities, disability policies, practices and procedures to ensure that they are effective and conform with the Disability Discrimination Act 1995.

The company also agreed to consider reasonable adjustments as suggested by the Equality Commission within an agreed timescale.

Equality Commission chief executive Dr Evelyn Collins said the case raised important issues.

“It is so disappointing that Harvey, who was keen to work, enjoyed his job and the sense of identity and independence it offered him, felt he had no choice but to leave his job,” she said.

“The sort of behaviour that Harvey describes really has no place in any workplace. Harvey was entitled to be treated with dignity and respect at work just like everyone else.”

Dr Collins said the employment rate for disabled people in Northern Ireland is 37.3% — the lowest of all the UK regions — and needs to improve.

She added: “Harvey’s experience at work highlights that much remains to be done to challenge barriers to employment for many disabled people and to ensure they can secure and retain paid employment.

“Employers have a responsibility to provide and promote a good and harmonious working environment. Harvey did not experience that, he felt he had no option but to go off on sick leave and then it appears that no one contacted him to check if he was ok or to offer support.”

B&M Retail was contacted for comment on this story.