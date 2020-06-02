Teenager in hospital with suspected fractured skull after serious assaults in Belfast

Three teenagers were injured after being seriously assaulted in Belfast on Monday evening.

Two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old were injured during the incident in the Upper Springfield Road area.

Just after 9.15pm police received a report that a group of young people had congregated at the Invest NI site.

Police said some of the young people had become involved in fighting and throwing bottles and other items at each other.

When officers attended the scene they found a 15-year-old girl had received a cut to her chest which required hospital treatment, and a 15-year-old boy had been subjected to a vicious assault by a number of young males.

He is currently being treated in hospital for a suspected fractured skull.

Another 16-year-old boy had been knocked to the ground and had several cuts and bruises.

Inspector Graham said police were currently investigating and appealed for anyone with information to get in contact with them.

“The community really needs parents and guardians to speak to their young people about where they are and who they are with and also warn them of the dangers of getting involved in behaviour which could result in seriously injuring themselves, others, or ultimately, a criminal record," he said.“Young people who choose to engage in criminal and anti-social behaviour must understand it is unacceptable and must stop. People have a right to live in peace and to feel safe in their communities.“It is also critically important that young people understand the importance of the advice from our public health partners and the Government about social distancing, follow the NI Executive regulations and do everything we can to stop the spread of Covid-19."

Inspector Graham said police were engaging with local groups on the issue. “Police are continuing to work alongside our partner agencies, local representatives and the community to address the issue. I would encourage anyone affected by criminal and anti-social behaviour to report the matter to police immediately on 101," he said.

"I would appeal to anyone with information, or who may be able to help with our investigation, to call us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 2351 of 1 June 2020, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."