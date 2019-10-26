Teenager killed and four in hospital following Kilcoo crash

Police at the scene after an 18-year-old man died following a single vehicle car crash on the Hilltown Road in Kilcoo, County Down. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

An 18-year-old man has been killed following a road traffic collision in Co Down in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Four other young people are currently in hospital after the single vehicle crash on the Hilltown Road in Kilcoo at around 2.30am.

The two men and two women were travelling with the teenager in a blue Volkswagen Bora car at the time of the collision.

One of the men is described as being in critical condition.

The Hilltown Road has reopened to traffic after being closed on Saturday morning.

Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard expressed his condolences to the family of the young man who died.

“The local community was shocked and saddened to learn of the death of an 18 year old man in a collision on the Hilltown Road in Kilcoo in the early hours of Saturday morning," the South Down MP said.

“Four other people were injured in this incident and were taken to hospital and I hope they make a full recovery.

“My thoughts are with the friends and family of this young man and all who knew him at this sad and tragic time."

Inspector Becket has appealed for anyone who was traveling on the Hilltown Road early this morning and who may have seen this blue Volkswagen prior to the collision or anyone who has dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 167 26/10/19.