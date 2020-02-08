Teenager left fighting for life after Co Armagh crash 'recovering well'

Mark Kelly (17) from Silverbridge, Co Armagh, was rushed to intensive care in Belfast after a single-vehicle crash on the Drumalt Road near his home at around 4.30am on Tuesday (stock photo)

A teenager left fighting for his life after a crash is recovering well, his mother has said.

Mark Kelly (17) from Silverbridge, Co Armagh, was rushed to intensive care in Belfast after a single-vehicle crash on the Drumalt Road near his home at around 4.30am on Tuesday.

After being in a critical condition, a spokesperson for the Belfast Health Trust said yesterday he was now stable.

His mother Bernie Kelly gave an update on Thursday to the Silverbridge Harps GAA club, where her son plays on the minor team. In a show of support for the family, the club had held a prayer vigil for three nights.

"I would just like to express my heartfelt thanks for organising the rosary for Mark this last few nights," the message from his mother read on the club's Facebook page.

"Mark has turned a corner and I have no doubt that it is the prayers that has pulled him through.

"We are very lucky to be associated with such a caring football club and community. Please pass this message to all concerned. So so happy with his progress."