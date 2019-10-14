Teenager lucky not to be 'blinded' after firework attack in Larne

The 14-year-old boy was injured after a fireworks was thrown at him in Larne. Credit: PSNI

A 14-year-old boy is lucky not to have been blinded after someone threw a firework at him, police have said.

Police released an image of injuries caused to the boy's hand after the incident which occurred in the Linn Road area of Larne at 7.20pm on Sunday.

Sergeant Lowry, posting on PSNI Larne, said he could not show other injuries caused to the young man but said officers are working to identify those behind the "reckless" attack.

"This young guy is so lucky he hasn't lost his vision or his hands as the firework exploded on his chest and face," he said.

"I do believe the only reason he hasn't received serious injuries to his face is because he put his hands up to protect himself.

"I want to send a message to the young people who think this is fun..... IT'S NOT, its reckless and dangerous."

Police are studying CCTV footage of the incident and have already identified some people in possession of fireworks from the footage.

"When we identify you, you will be interviewed and we will seek prosecutions via the courts. My team and I have carried out 10 stop and searches for fireworks directly linked to this incident," Sgt Lowry added.

"I am appealing to the local community to help us. Do you know someone selling fireworks, do you know where young people are getting them? This is not a problem we can fix ourselves we need to work with the community.

"If you don't wish to speak to us directly then please contact Crimestoppers on 0800555111 and pass the information via them.

Help us make your community safer before another young person is injured."