Teenager receives head and facial injuries in Cavehill Country Park attack

Police have called for information about an incident in Cavehill Country Park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 15-year-old boy was attacked in Cavehill Country Park in north Belfast.

It happened on Saturday September 21st at around 7.30pm.

Police released these images along with their request

A spokesperson said: "The teenager and some friends were walking in the area when fireworks were thrown at them by a group of youths. The group then set upon the victim, kicking him several times and pouring a drink over him before making off.

The teenager received head and facial injuries and was treated in hospital."

The incident is believed to have happened on the pathway to the quarry in the area.

The Mayor of Belfast John Finucane condemned the attack. "People should be free to use this park without fear of attack, intimidation or harassment.

"I would urge anyone with information on this attack to bring it forward to the police."

Police have asked that anyone with any information contact them by calling 101 with the incident number 1883 of 21/09/19.