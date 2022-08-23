Teenager released on bail after knifepoint robbery in Lisburn

A teenager has been released on police bail after an incident in Lisburn in which a man was robbed at knifepoint.

Police say that three teenage boys had approached a man at Hilden Railway on Monday around 2.30pm.

He was then threatened with a large knife before the group made off with his bag.

The victim pursued them along Queensway to Richmond Court where a confrontation took place.

While no one was injured, the teenagers escaped on foot with the bag.

In an update on Tuesday, the PSNI said: “A 16 year old male arrested following a report of a robbery which occurred at Hilden Railway in Lisburn on Monday 22nd August, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

Anyone with any relevant information about the incident is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1004 of August 22.