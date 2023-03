The incident happened in Larne on Tuesday evening (stock photo)

A teenage girl has been taken to hospital after being rescued from the Inver River in Larne on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services including police and ambulance crews were called to the scene in Co Antrim at 9pm.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: "We were called to an incident in Larne at 9pm this evening.

"We responded with a number of resources and one patient was taken to hospital in Antrim."