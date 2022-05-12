Teenager shot in leg and beaten by masked gang in Bushmills

A 19-year-old man has suffered gunshot wounds to his leg and a head injury after being attacked by masked men in Co Antrim.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said the incident in the Woodvale Park area of Bushmills was reported on Wednesday night.

"Shortly after 11.10pm it was reported that a number of masked men entered a house armed with a gun and wooden weapons,” he said.

"A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg, inside the house, before being dragged to the front garden and shot again in another part of the same leg. He was then beaten with the wooden weapons before the masked men left the property on foot.

"The male was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which included gunshot wounds and a head injury.”

He added: "The gun was also pointed to a 19-year-old female who was inside the property at the time. She was thankfully physically uninjured but has been left shaken by the incident.”

DUP Councillor Sharon McKillop condemned the shooting.

"This was an horrific attack on a young man which is being rightly treated as an attempted murder by police. There can be absolutely no excuse for such violence and terror in our community and it must be condemned by everyone,” she said.

“There was also a young woman in the house at the time who has been left traumatised by this incident and two families have been devastated. The impact of these crimes stretches well beyond just the primary victim who is fortunate to be alive.

“I know that police are investigating this crime and it is vital that every step is taken not just to bring those responsible to justice, but there must also be a pro-active response to ensure that no more such attacks are carried out.

“I would urge anyone who might have any information to pass it on to the police."

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said enquiries are continuing “and I would urge anyone with any information to call detectives on 101 quoting reference number 2109, May 11.”

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. A report can also be made online using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form.