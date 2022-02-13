Teenager sustains ‘serious head injury’ in Belfast city centre assault involving up to six people

A teenager sustained a “serious head injury” during an assault in Belfast city centre on Saturday.

It was reported that a man aged 18 had been assaulted just after 8pm. He is currently in hospital receiving treatment to a serious head injury.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident on Ulster Street in Belfast city centre.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Gardiner said: “Police attended the Ulster Street scene close to Custom House Square following a report of the assault.

"Up to six people, including a girl in her teens, are believed to have been involved in this serious assault which has left this young man in hospital.

“Our investigation is continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1491 12/02/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/