Teenager who died in two-vehicle crash near Omagh named

The man has died following a two-vehicle crash near Omagh on Sunday night has been named as 18-year-old Dylan McGahan.

It’s understood the young man was from the Omagh area.

Police confirmed the incident involving a red Kia Picanto and a black Mini One took place on the Barony Road, Mountfield around 11.15pm.

The deceased was the driver of the Kia.

A male passenger in the Kia and a woman who was driving the Mini were taken to hospital.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

While their injuries are described as “serious,” they are not thought to be life-threatening.

Investigating officers have asked any witnesses or those with dashcam footage to call 101, quoting reference 2108 of July 31.

Information can also be provided using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form.