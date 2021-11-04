Teenagers arrested as violence flared after Brexit Protocol rally in Belfast facing ‘life-changing consequences’ warn police

A senior PSNI officer has warned that two teenagers arrested following disorder in west Belfast on Wednesday are facing “life changing consequences”.

Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said he was "saddened" by scenes , with around 100 young people attacking police on both sides of the interface area.

The trouble centred on the Springfield Road and Lanark Way areas of the city following a small anti Northern Ireland Protocol rally in the area.

The two teenagers have since been released on bail as police enquiries continue.

Police came under attack with missiles and fireworks close to the peaceline. There was also disorder on the nationalist Springfield Road side of the peace wall.

Originally, around 30 protestors holding anti-protocol posters blocked Lanark Way and forced motorists to turn around.

The gates dividing the loyalist Shankill area and the Springfield Road were closed as a precaution.

Police said officers were deployed in both areas from around 5pm.

Mr Jones, the Belfast area commander, told BBC Radio Ulster the violence was "fairly serious".

He said: "At one stage there were up to 100 people on both sides of the interface attacking police officers."

Referring to the two arrests, he said: "It is shocking and will have life-changing consequences for those children.

"Most of the crowd who were attacking police, and attacking them in a sustained way with bottles, masonry, fireworks, were from that age, about early teens to early 20s.

"It was a protest we believe, organised by older people against the protocol. But where it was, in relation to the interface, in relation to a very volatile area, it could have been reasonably been expected by those organisers that it would increase tension, it would increase onlookers.

"What happened was the protest itself was peaceful, but once it did go in, the onlookers then who had gathered they put their attention to police and attacked the police."

The senior officer said he is concerned about future protests against the protocol.

"Everyone has the right to protest and we have an obligation to facilitate protest, but there is a time and there is a place and the organisers must have reasonably expected what would happen when the protest was there.

"I would appeal to the community, those with influence in the community to use that influence positively to make the right decisions, try and reduce tensions in the area and appeal for calm.

"It saddens me, the officers who were being attacked last night were not providing local policing, they weren't dealing with domestic abuse, they weren't dealing with anti-social behaviour, they weren't dealing with drug dealing, all those things that impact on society.

"Many of those officers who were attacked last night were from the local neighbourhood teams."

On Wednesday, Chief Inspector Darren Fox described the scenes as "totally unacceptable behaviour".

"The disgraceful scenes of disorder seen this evening put members of the public and the responding police officers in real danger and must be condemned by all," he said.

"The totally unacceptable behaviour by those intent on trouble caused significant inconvenience to the local community and only served to heighten community tensions across the area.

"I would like to thank local community representatives and youth workers for their influence and assistance in preventing further disorder.

"I would appeal for those involved in disorder to consider the choices they make in coming out onto the streets to attack police, property and their own communities."

Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan condemned those who organised the anti-protocol protest.

"I condemn the trouble on the Springfield Road and on Lanark Way this evening," he said.

"There is absolutely no place in our society for this needless violence and local residents deserve to live in peace.

"Tonight's trouble is a direct consequence of the dangerous and irresponsible stunt organised by loyalists at the Lanark Way interface this evening.

"This so-called anti-Protocol protest was deliberately organised at this interface with the sole intention of heightening tensions and causing trouble.

"I am calling on political unionism to show some leadership and call for an immediate end to all protests at interface areas before someone is seriously injured and they should tone down the provocative and dishonest rhetoric."

SDLP West Belfast representative Paul Doherty called for a permanent end to disorder at interface areas in the community.

"The scenes in west Belfast this evening have been highly regrettable. I went to the area to appeal to our young people not to engage in anti-social and dangerous behaviour that does nothing but cause misery to the long-suffering people of this community and put their own future at risk," he said.

"There can be no excuse for attacking police officers who are doing their best to keep the community safe. The young people taking part in these incidents are likely to end up with a criminal record or worse and I would urge them to think twice before they act.

"The violence on the streets of west Belfast this evening has little to do with Brexit. It's about communities that have been abandoned and led astray by their politicians. Our young people are frustrated because of the high levels of poverty, unemployment and educational underachievement in these areas and this is what we need to be focusing on tackling."

Serious disorder erupted in the Lanark Way in April, which was partly attributed to Loyalist anger at a trade border in the Irish Sea under the Protocol's post-Brexit arrangements.

Earlier this week, a bus was burnt out in Newtownards in an attack politicians linked to loyalist opposition to the protocol.

The attack in the predominantly unionist area happened on the day set by the DUP earlier in the autumn to pull down the institutions at Stormont if major changes to the protocol had not been secured.

It was condemned by unionist leaders.

The DUP has not yet withdrawn ministers from the Executive, insisting progress is being made in efforts to dismantle the contentious Irish Sea border.

Opposition to the arrangements that have created trade barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK was a factor behind rioting that flared in several loyalist areas across the region in April.